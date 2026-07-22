Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $339.1520 million for the quarter. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Albany International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,783 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $62.33.

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About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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