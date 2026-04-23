Albany International (AIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.32 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Albany International's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Albany International Stock Performance

AIN opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Albany International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albany International's payout ratio is presently -55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albany International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 519.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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