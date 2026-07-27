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Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Albertsons Companies logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on Albertsons, cutting its price target from $17 to $11—roughly in line with the stock’s $10.99 opening price.
  • Analyst sentiment has weakened broadly, with several firms lowering targets; the consensus remains a “Hold” rating with an average price target of $15.92.
  • Albertsons missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.42 per share versus the $0.54 consensus, while revenue of $24.94 billion slightly exceeded estimates and rose 0.2% year over year.
  • Interested in Albertsons Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $20.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 0.08%.The company had revenue of $24.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,089,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,687,694 shares of the company's stock worth $200,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,429,784 shares of the company's stock worth $230,595,000 after buying an additional 5,159,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,330,507 shares of the company's stock worth $675,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,749,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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Analyst Recommendations for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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