Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,687,694 shares of the company's stock worth $200,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,429,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,595,000 after buying an additional 5,159,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,749,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,546,000 after buying an additional 2,519,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 267.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,240,356 shares of the company's stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 1,631,048 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,525,511 shares of the company's stock worth $43,363,000 after buying an additional 1,292,121 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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