Go Pro
→ Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Albertsons Companies logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays cut its price target on Albertsons Companies to $12 from $17 and kept an underweight rating, signaling a more cautious view on the stock.
  • Albertsons shares fell 4.7% to $10.90, near their 52-week low, as the company faced broader analyst skepticism and an average Street rating of Hold.
  • The latest earnings update showed pressure on profitability: Q1 EPS of $0.42 missed estimates, and the company lowered its FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.75-$1.85.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company's current price.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 4.7%

ACI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,751,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,228. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 64.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,412 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Albertsons said revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations and highlighted strength in digital and pharmacy growth, which suggests some parts of the business are still performing well.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company launched its new ACI Edge operating model and announced a regional structure change, aimed at improving efficiency and supporting longer-term margins.
  • Neutral Sentiment: President and CFO Sharon McCollam announced plans to retire later this year, adding a leadership transition while the company works through its turnaround effort.
  • Negative Sentiment: Albertsons reported Q1 EPS of $0.42, below the $0.54 consensus estimate, reinforcing concerns that profitability is under pressure.
  • Negative Sentiment: The company lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, with EPS guidance of $1.75 to $1.85 versus a much higher analyst forecast, and also cut its sales outlook as shoppers tighten grocery spending.
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts turned more cautious after the release: Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to equal weight with a lower price target, and Telsey Advisory Group cut its target to $13 from $22 while keeping a market perform rating.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Albertsons Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines