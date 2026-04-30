Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Releases Earnings Results

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Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Down 2.2%

Albion Technology & Gen VCT ( LON:AATG Get Free Report ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.25 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 339 million during the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.44%.

LON:AATG traded down GBX 1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.91. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a one year low of GBX 63 and a one year high of GBX 71. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.77 million and a PE ratio of 181.94.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. It prefers to invest in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

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