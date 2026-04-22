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Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Albion Technology & Gen VCT logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Intraday technical move: Albion Technology & Gen VCT's stock passed above its 50‑day moving average during trading, reaching GBX 67 versus the 50‑day MA of GBX 66.22; the last trade was GBX 65.50 on volume of 56,998 shares.
  • Fund focus and valuation: The VCT targets early‑ and growth‑stage tech and non‑tech UK companies (roughly half in quoted global tech and half in unquoted UK non‑tech), and has a market capitalization of £273.77 million with a P/E of 181.94.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.22 and traded as high as GBX 67. Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 65.50, with a volume of 56,998 shares trading hands.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.77 million and a P/E ratio of 181.94.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. It prefers to invest in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

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