Alerus Financial (ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $76.9870 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.78 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.68. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Alerus Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,263 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alerus Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alerus Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.50.

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About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation NASDAQ: ALRS is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

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