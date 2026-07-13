Alex Thurman Sells 10,000 Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,555. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Glaukos Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.76. 442,217 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $575,844,000 after buying an additional 2,329,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $292,004,000 after buying an additional 336,266 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Glaukos by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,376,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $381,289,000 after buying an additional 1,123,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,122,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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