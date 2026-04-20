Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $0.1490 per share and revenue of $684.7770 million for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ARE opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,581,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $215,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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