Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.6154.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,723.5% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,842.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here