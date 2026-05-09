Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.9231.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,900. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,222 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 199.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is -45.93%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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