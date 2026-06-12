Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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