Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ARE opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $805,429,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here