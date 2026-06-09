Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday after Evercore raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Evercore currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.38. 1,157,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,430,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARE. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.46.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $805,429,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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