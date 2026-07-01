Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst Says

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.24% from the company's previous close.

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ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $805,429,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after buying an additional 2,211,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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