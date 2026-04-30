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Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Upgraded by Shore Capital Group to Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Alfa Financial Software logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital upgraded Alfa Financial Software to a Buy with a GBX 270 price target (implying roughly an 80.7% upside); Canaccord cut its target to GBX 264 but also maintained a Buy, leaving a consensus target around GBX 269.7.
  • Shares traded down 3.1% to GBX 149.40, valuing the company at £442.4m; the stock has a P/E of 14.73 and Alfa reported GBX 10.19 EPS for the quarter with a 58.6% return on equity and a 23.8% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 270 price target on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 382 to GBX 264 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 269.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 3.1%

LON ALFA traded down GBX 4.80 on Thursday, reaching GBX 149.40. The stock had a trading volume of 925,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 140.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 252. The company has a market capitalization of £442.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 10.19 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Financial Software

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully. Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world's largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience. With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

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