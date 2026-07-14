Alfa Laval (ALFVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Alfa Laval to announce earnings of $0.5770 per share and revenue of $1.8701 billion for the quarter.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Alfa Laval to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alfa Laval Trading Down 1.1%

ALFVY opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALFVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded Alfa Laval from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Company Profile

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

Further Reading

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