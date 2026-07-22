Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to announce earnings of ($0.5651) per share and revenue of $205.5680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $216.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.57 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 75.76% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company's stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.

Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.

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