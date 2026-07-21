Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2% - What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.65 and last traded at $117.95. Approximately 8,958,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,245,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI narrative strengthened after it previewed its new Qwen3.8 model, with reports saying it ranks among the most powerful models available and could help reinforce the company’s cloud and AI growth story. Article Title

Alibaba’s AI narrative strengthened after it previewed its new Qwen3.8 model, with reports saying it ranks among the most powerful models available and could help reinforce the company’s cloud and AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Ant International, in which Alibaba participates, raised about US$1.2 billion to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, underscoring progress in Alibaba’s fintech ecosystem and international payments strategy. Article Title

Ant International, in which Alibaba participates, raised about US$1.2 billion to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, underscoring progress in Alibaba’s fintech ecosystem and international payments strategy. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Alibaba as a leading China AI play continued to support the stock, with analysts and media pointing to its large AI and cloud investment plan as a potential long-term growth driver. Article Title

Commentary around Alibaba as a leading China AI play continued to support the stock, with analysts and media pointing to its large AI and cloud investment plan as a potential long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Fliggy reportedly cut jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and intensifying online travel competition, which may reflect cost discipline but also highlights pressure in parts of the business. Article Title

Fliggy reportedly cut jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and intensifying online travel competition, which may reflect cost discipline but also highlights pressure in parts of the business. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba and its AliExpress unit were hit with a record €550 million EU fine over illegal, unsafe, and counterfeit product sales, creating a meaningful regulatory and financial overhang for the stock. Article Title

Alibaba and its AliExpress unit were hit with a record €550 million EU fine over illegal, unsafe, and counterfeit product sales, creating a meaningful regulatory and financial overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations and misleading disclosures, increasing headline risk and the possibility of future litigation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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