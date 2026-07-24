Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.66 and last traded at $112.2570. 6,915,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,148,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.06.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,735,065.70. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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