Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.5571.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alight from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Alight from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Alight has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Alight had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, CEO Rohit Verma purchased 112,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,134,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,045.87. The trade was a 10.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 242,000 shares of company stock worth $201,280. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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