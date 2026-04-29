Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.

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Align Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. 1,374,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,681. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $208.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,222 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 55.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Align Technology by 201.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,270 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.92.

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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