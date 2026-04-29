Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,011. Align Technology has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $208.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Align reported EPS of $2.58 vs. the Zacks consensus $2.26 and revenue of roughly $1.04B, topping revenue estimates and showing year-over-year growth. This beat is the primary driver of the bullish reaction. Zacks: Align Technology Q1 Earnings

Q1 results beat estimates — Align reported EPS of $2.58 vs. the Zacks consensus $2.26 and revenue of roughly $1.04B, topping revenue estimates and showing year-over-year growth. This beat is the primary driver of the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: $200 million share repurchase program — Align announced a $200M buyback alongside results, which reduces float and signals management confidence, supporting near-term share support. Reuters: Buyback

$200 million share repurchase program — Align announced a $200M buyback alongside results, which reduces float and signals management confidence, supporting near-term share support. Positive Sentiment: Reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance — Management reiterated its full-year guidance in the Q1 release and provided supplemental materials (press release and slide deck), which reduces uncertainty about the year and helps investor confidence. BusinessWire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance — Management reiterated its full-year guidance in the Q1 release and provided supplemental materials (press release and slide deck), which reduces uncertainty about the year and helps investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line context — Q1 revenue was $1.04B (about +6% YoY) but down slightly sequentially; margins and return-on-equity remain modestly pressured relative to high-growth peers, so the beat is positive but not transformative. Company Press Release (PDF)

Top-line context — Q1 revenue was $1.04B (about +6% YoY) but down slightly sequentially; margins and return-on-equity remain modestly pressured relative to high-growth peers, so the beat is positive but not transformative. Negative Sentiment: Cautious Q2 revenue guide — Management issued Q2 revenue guidance around $1.0–1.1B, which is roughly in line with or slightly below Street estimates (~$1.1B). Any perception that near-term growth is slowing could cap upside. (Guidance detail available in the company's materials and reported summaries.)

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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