Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.3067 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $713,986.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,555. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,103,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,491,584. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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