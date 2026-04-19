Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 82,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,711,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,806,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,578,132.80. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $211,388.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,679,550. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.9%

ALHC stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,119.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alignment Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alignment Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Alignment Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here