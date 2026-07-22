Alkami Technology (ALKT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKT

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 844,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $14,048,558.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,445,994 shares in the company, valued at $290,126,880.22. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,041,543 shares of company stock worth $67,594,674. Insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami's platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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