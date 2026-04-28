Alkermes (ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $362.7780 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 719,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,039. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,163.39. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 109,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,293,070. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,699 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alkermes by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,696 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 482,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alkermes by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Alkermes by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Alkermes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Further Reading

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