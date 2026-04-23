Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $698.0570 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $80.65 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $19,990,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,962,348 shares in the company, valued at $224,159,012.04. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $34,350,512. Insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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