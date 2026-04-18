Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.9091.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 861 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $98,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,100,000. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $34,350,512 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,862 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $91.79 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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