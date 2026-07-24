Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 6.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.45 and last traded at $100.5490. Approximately 90,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 568,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allegiant Travel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 4.5%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The firm had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,012 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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