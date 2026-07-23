Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Down 6.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Allegiant Travel logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Allegiant Travel shares fell 6.8% on Thursday, trading as low as $91.47 after closing at $98.28 the previous session. Trading volume was far below average, with about 38,981 shares changing hands versus a typical 567,791.
  • Despite the stock drop, several analysts turned more bullish on ALGT. Recent moves included upgrades from Citigroup, UBS Group, and Wall Street Zen, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also raised their price targets; the consensus rating is now “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $128.08.
  • Allegiant’s latest earnings were better than expected, with Q1 EPS of $3.77 and revenue of $732.43 million both topping estimates. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a loss range of -$1.00 to $0.00, and analysts still expect full-year EPS of 7.49.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.47 and last traded at $91.5480. Approximately 38,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 567,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 339.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allegiant Travel Right Now?

Before you consider Allegiant Travel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegiant Travel wasn't on the list.

While Allegiant Travel currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines