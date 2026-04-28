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Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Down 17.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Allergy Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged 17.4% intraday to GBX 9 (prior close GBX 10.90) with ~165,235 shares traded, about 40% below average daily volume.
  • The company shows weak profitability—reported GBX (0.38) EPS last quarter, a negative net margin of 85.46%, analysts expect -2.56 EPS for the year, and it has an extremely high debt-to-equity of 629.58.
  • Allergy Therapeutics is an international biotech focused on aluminium-free immunotherapy vaccines for allergies, with clinical-stage programs for grass, tree and house dust mite and a pre-clinical peanut vaccine.
  • Interested in Allergy Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9. Approximately 165,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 277,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £652.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 629.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,628 million during the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a positive return on equity of 409.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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