Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Down 17.4% - Should You Sell?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9. Approximately 165,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 277,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90.

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Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £652.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 629.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,628 million during the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a positive return on equity of 409.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

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