AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8540 per share and revenue of $914.5080 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $957.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 6.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein's previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. AllianceBernstein's dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,548 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 624,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,574 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,154.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 336,502 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 438.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 108,143 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 88,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "negative" rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AllianceBernstein from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.42.

Read Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm's roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

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