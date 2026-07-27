AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,739 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the June 30th total of 30,335 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6,487.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,201,054 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 1,182,821 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 163,009 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 125,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,769. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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