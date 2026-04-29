AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,111 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 102,441 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

In related news, VP Gershon M. Distenfeld sold 5,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $57,733.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,446.57. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,567 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 289,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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