AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $39.50 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the asset manager's stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut AllianceBernstein from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AllianceBernstein from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.25.

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AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 453,975 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,657. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $914.51 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $30,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More AllianceBernstein News

Here are the key news stories impacting AllianceBernstein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.83 per unit (record May 8; payable May 21) implying an ~8.6% yield — supports income investors and can attract buyers seeking yield. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.83 per unit (record May 8; payable May 21) implying an ~8.6% yield — supports income investors and can attract buyers seeking yield. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: GAAP net income $0.92/unit, adjusted EPS $0.83 (missed consensus ~$0.87) and revenue $871M (below ~$914M estimate) but revenue was up ~3.9% YoY — mixed fundamentals (growth but short of Street). Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 results: GAAP net income $0.92/unit, adjusted EPS $0.83 (missed consensus ~$0.87) and revenue $871M (below ~$914M estimate) but revenue was up ~3.9% YoY — mixed fundamentals (growth but short of Street). Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call highlighted balancing growth engines amid equity headwinds — useful color on outlook but no major guidance change reported. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the earnings call highlighted balancing growth engines amid equity headwinds — useful color on outlook but no major guidance change reported. Neutral Sentiment: Market write-ups/recaps (TipRanks / Investing.com) summarize Q1 themes: merger-related opportunities vs. flow reality — helpful for context but not new catalysts. TipRanks: Earnings Highlights

Market write-ups/recaps (TipRanks / Investing.com) summarize Q1 themes: merger-related opportunities vs. flow reality — helpful for context but not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted by revising forecasts and price targets after Q1; several firms trimmed expectations citing the EPS/revenue miss and flow weakness. Benzinga: Analyst Revisions

Analysts reacted by revising forecasts and price targets after Q1; several firms trimmed expectations citing the EPS/revenue miss and flow weakness. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $39 and kept an "equal weight" rating, signaling limited near-term upside from the Street and likely contributing to downward pressure on sentiment. Benzinga: Barclays Note

Barclays cut its price target to $39 and kept an "equal weight" rating, signaling limited near-term upside from the Street and likely contributing to downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a difficult geopolitical backdrop and net active outflows — persistent flow pressure is a key risk for fee revenue and margins going forward. Benzinga: Management Commentary

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm's roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

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