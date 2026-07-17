Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Alliant Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here