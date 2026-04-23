Alliant Energy (LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.1773 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,360 shares of the company's stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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