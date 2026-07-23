Alliant Energy (LNT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.5950 per share and revenue of $896.9360 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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