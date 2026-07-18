Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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