Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Allient in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Allient from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $80.00 target price on Allient in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allient from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Allient in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.83.

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Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. Allient has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Allient had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allient will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Allient in the third quarter worth about $3,196,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,253 shares of the company's stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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