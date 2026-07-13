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Achieve Robust Diversification With These 3 Equal-Weight ETFs

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 13, 2026
A balance scale weighs cubes labeled ETF against each other on a desk in an office with trading monitors.

Key Points

  • Equal-weight ETFs offer more balanced exposure than traditional market-cap-weighted funds, which can concentrate heavily in a few large companies.
  • RSP, QQEW, and DFVE each apply equal weighting to different indexes, with 2026 year-to-date returns ranging from about 12% to 13%.
  • Investors should weigh trade-offs among these funds, including higher expense ratios and, in some cases, lower assets under management and trading volume.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain among the very most popular investment vehicles, with inflows in the first half of 2026 reaching a record $1 trillion across the ETF universe. Investors continue to flock to these funds for their ready-made diversification, as a single trade can get you access to dozens, hundreds, or even more different stocks or other securities. However, investors who don't pay attention to an ETF's methodology and weighting structure may inadvertently end up with a less diversified portfolio than they expect.

Many ETFs track indexes that weight assets by market capitalization or other factors, which can lead to significant imbalances within a basket. An investor expecting a broad approach to a sector or industry, for instance, may end up with heavy exposure to a handful of names and much less exposure to the rest of the group. This is not necessarily a problem, but it is something many investors don't keep in mind. One solution for investors seeking greater balance across an ETF's entire basket is to focus on equal-weight funds like those listed below.

An Alternative to Traditional S&P 500 Funds

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Today

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock logo
RSPRSP 90-day performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
$214.30 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/10/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$179.94
$216.37
Dividend Yield
1.49%
Assets Under Management
$96.24 billion
Add to Watchlist
When most investors think of the S&P 500, they think of the free-float market-cap-weighted index in which the largest companies hold the most sway. However, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF NYSEARCA: RSP tracks an equal-weight version of the index comprised of the same stocks. This leads to exposure that is much more balanced across the entire index—although it can come at the expense of outperformance when the largest companies in the S&P are thriving.

As investors may expect, the RSP holds just over 500 positions, none of which represents more than about a third of a percent of the overall portfolio. Compare this to a fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY, a go-to fund that tracks the S&P 500 index, in which the largest holdings represent 7% or more.

In the case of RSP, the equal-weighting approach means not only greater risk mitigation but also improved performance so far in 2026. The fund has returned close to 12% year to date (YTD), beating the broader S&P 500 in the process. In exchange, investors must be prepared to spend a bit more, and the RSP has an annual fee of 0.20%, substantially higher than the cheapest broad S&P funds.

Equal Weighting for the Nasdaq-100

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Today

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock logo
QQEWQQEW 90-day performance
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
$159.09 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/10/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$122.38
$162.19
Dividend Yield
0.19%
Add to Watchlist
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund NASDAQ: QQEW takes a similar approach to the RSP above, but with a focus on the Nasdaq-100 Index instead of the S&P. The Nasdaq-100 weights its collection of major non-financial companies using a modified market-cap approach, leading to some positions in Nasdaq-100 ETFs being significantly larger than others.

QQEW equalizes its roughly 52 holdings so that each represents no more than about 2.8% of the basket. This can help to reduce some of the tech-sector overweighting that happens in traditional Nasdaq-100 funds. However, because of the smaller number of positions overall and the importance of tech stocks to the broader Nasdaq-100 index, even weighting the positions equally does not completely eliminate a bias toward tech.

This fund has returned nearly 12% YTD and carries a higher expense ratio at 0.55%. It also has fairly modest assets under management (AUM) and trading volume, making it perhaps more appropriate for less active, buy-and-hold traders than those seeking regular liquidity.

A Take on the Fortune 500 List With Equal Weighting

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Today

DFVEDFVE 90-day performance
Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF
$36.12 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/10/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$29.45
$39.71
Dividend Yield
1.36%
Assets Under Management
$34.64 million
Add to Watchlist
Yet another approach to equal weighting can be found with the Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF NYSEARCA: DFVE, an ETF dedicated to an equal-weight version of the Fortune 500 list. The Fortune 500 tracks the largest companies in the United States by revenue, rather than market cap, so it can diverge fairly significantly from the S&P 500.

DFVE holds around 467 positions, mostly large- and mid-cap stocks, with the largest position accounting for only about 0.39% of the total portfolio. So far this year, it has returned just under 13% YTD, and the expense ratio of this fund is on par with RSP at 0.20%. One caveat for potential investors is that DFVE has substantially lower AUM and average trading volume than the other funds on this list, suggesting liquidity may be more of an issue. Still, for long-term investors seeking an alternative to the S&P 500 and equal weighting, DFVE may be worth considering.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF wasn't on the list.

While Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)N/A$214.30flat1.49%20.10Moderate Buy$214.30
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)N/A$159.09flat0.19%27.18Moderate Buy$159.09
Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE)N/A$36.12flat1.36%15.69Hold$36.12
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$754.95flat1.00%25.94Moderate Buy$754.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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