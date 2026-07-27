Allison Transmission (ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $1.5022 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Allison Transmission's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.2%

Allison Transmission stock opened at $122.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $210,668,000 after buying an additional 2,099,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,353 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $123,095,000 after acquiring an additional 826,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 662,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,733.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,496 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 470,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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