Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.12 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $3.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.95 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.

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Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.48. 1,370,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,452,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,641,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,710,153 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $355,968,000 after buying an additional 625,633 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 549,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,901 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,062,000 after buying an additional 478,598 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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