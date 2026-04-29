Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $160.0670 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike F. Chang purchased 33,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $640,813.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,450,105. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock worth $1,913,960. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,628,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 73,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 262,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 232,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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