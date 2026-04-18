Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,646,524 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 1,969,741 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $196.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.3%

AMR traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 213,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,256. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $165,118.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,766. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.23 per share, with a total value of $4,405,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 841,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,304,065.51. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,610. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Systrade AG bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $12,146,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $87,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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