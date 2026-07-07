Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Sells $31,780.00 in Stock

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,520. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Raphi Levy sold 17,873 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $232,349.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $27,693.54.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $351,975.00.

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Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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