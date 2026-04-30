Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $347.31, but opened at $371.26. Alphabet shares last traded at $368.15, with a volume of 8,601,346 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $2.48. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $355.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.4%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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