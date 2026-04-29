Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.49 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $2.49, Zacks reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $349.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,645,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.84 and a 1-year high of $355.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.15 and its 200-day moving average is $306.97.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 110,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and strong top-line — Alphabet reported $5.11 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.62 and revenue ~ $109.9B, topping estimates; investors treated the print as confirmation that heavy AI/cloud spending is translating to growth. Read More.

Q1 earnings beat and strong top-line — Alphabet reported $5.11 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.62 and revenue ~ $109.9B, topping estimates; investors treated the print as confirmation that heavy AI/cloud spending is translating to growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud acceleration — Cloud revenue grew ~63% and surpassed $20B, signaling strong enterprise AI demand that materially boosted the quarter. This is a primary driver of the stock strength. Read More.

Google Cloud acceleration — Cloud revenue grew ~63% and surpassed $20B, signaling strong enterprise AI demand that materially boosted the quarter. This is a primary driver of the stock strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Subscription and YouTube momentum — Alphabet added ~25M paid subscriptions (now ~350M) and YouTube ad revenue rose ~11%, showing diversified, recurring revenue beyond search ads. Read More.

Subscription and YouTube momentum — Alphabet added ~25M paid subscriptions (now ~350M) and YouTube ad revenue rose ~11%, showing diversified, recurring revenue beyond search ads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New monetization paths in AI — Management signaled openness to placing ads in Gemini/AI Mode and is enabling commerce inside AI apps via partners (e.g., Stripe), which creates additional long-term ad and transactions revenue streams. Read More. Read More.

New monetization paths in AI — Management signaled openness to placing ads in Gemini/AI Mode and is enabling commerce inside AI apps via partners (e.g., Stripe), which creates additional long-term ad and transactions revenue streams. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Defense contracts could open new TAM — Alphabet signed classified-access arrangements with the U.S. DoD for Gemini models, creating a potential high-margin revenue stream but also raising ethical/backlash considerations. Investors view this as revenue-positive but reputationally mixed. Read More.

Defense contracts could open new TAM — Alphabet signed classified-access arrangements with the U.S. DoD for Gemini models, creating a potential high-margin revenue stream but also raising ethical/backlash considerations. Investors view this as revenue-positive but reputationally mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates lift expectations — Some firms nudged FY estimates higher after the results, supporting the near-term bull case but also reflecting momentum already priced into the stock. Read More.

Analyst updates lift expectations — Some firms nudged FY estimates higher after the results, supporting the near-term bull case but also reflecting momentum already priced into the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cloud capacity constraints — Management flagged capacity limits that may have constrained Cloud growth this quarter, raising questions about how quickly Alphabet can scale without heavy incremental capex or allocation trade-offs. That introduces near-term growth/ margin uncertainty. Read More.

Cloud capacity constraints — Management flagged capacity limits that may have constrained Cloud growth this quarter, raising questions about how quickly Alphabet can scale without heavy incremental capex or allocation trade-offs. That introduces near-term growth/ margin uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance, employee and regulatory risk — Shareholder groups and employees pushed for more safeguards over cloud/AI use (and Alphabet expanded Pentagon access), and EU/Australian policy moves could increase compliance costs or limit certain revenue channels. These are top-down risks that can weigh multiple quarters out. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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